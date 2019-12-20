Search for Limerick man called off following discovery of body
The late Paddy Rainsford, from Lisnagry
THE SEARCH for missing elderly County Limerick man Paddy Rainsford has been called off.
A body was recovered on a rural road in Grange, Ballina, at around 8pm on Thursday night.
Mr Rainsford, who has dementia, went missing at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening. The 86-year-old left home to go to a pub to play cards but never arrived at his destination.
Gardai, Civil Defence and members of the public commenced a search which including a helicopter.
Gardai say they are "working closely with the family during this tragic time". They thanked everyone for their assistance.
No funeral arrangements have been announced.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on