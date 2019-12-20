Search for Limerick man called off following discovery of body

THE SEARCH for missing elderly County Limerick man Paddy Rainsford has been called off.

A body was recovered on a rural road in Grange, Ballina, at around 8pm on Thursday night.

Mr Rainsford, who has dementia, went missing at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening. The 86-year-old left home to go to a pub to play cards but never arrived at his destination.

Gardai, Civil Defence and members of the public commenced a search which including a helicopter.

Gardai say they are "working closely with the family during this tragic time". They thanked everyone for their assistance.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.