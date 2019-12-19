WATCH: Limerick family connects with US-based son for special Christmas experience

A LIMERICK man who has been living away from home for almost a decade has shared a special Christmas dinner with his parents thanks to communications company Three and its Connected Restaurant experience.

Paul Mooney and his American wife, Tara are expecting their second child, meaning they can’t travel home to Limerick this Christmas.

This madeThe Connected Restaurant experience extra special for Paul’s family who relished the opportunity to share Christmas dinner with his parents, as Paul’s father, Donie has been suffering from a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

“He’s a marvellous man, and I miss him. I miss the two of them,” said Donie.

Read also: The night a Limerick politician proposed to his wife at a packed Dolans

The heart-warming and poignant video captures moments of pure joy and raw emotion, representative of those who are separated at Christmas.

The reunion was captured on camera at Three’s Connected Restaurant as Paul, Tara and their 2-year-old daughter Maeve, shared the unique dining experience with Paul’s parents – an experience Paul’s mother said was almost like the real thing. “I feel as if we’re at the same table,” she said.

This festive season, The Connected Restaurant brought together families separated by the Atlantic Ocean. The unique fairytale of New York and Dublin dining experience, provided the opportunity for families to share a special Christmas dinner together.

Diners at The Connected Restaurant were treated to an experience filled with surprises, sprinkled with some Christmas magic as they dined on an exclusively curated festive menu designed by Irish-American culinary phenom Flynn McGarry inspired by the flavours of Christmas and Ireland, to give guests a true taste of home.