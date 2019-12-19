Lisa Smith to be released from Limerick Prison tomorrow

LISA Smith, the former Defence Forces member accused of membership of ISIS, has been granted bail and is expected to be released tomorrow from Limerick Prison.

The 37-year-old from County Louth was deported, along with her two-year-old daughter, from Turkey earlier this month.

It is claimed that Ms Smith was radicalised while in Ireland and traveled to Syria in 2015 to join the middle eastern terror group, ISIS.

A source from the prison confirmed to The Leader in recent weeks that Ms Smith is being held in a single cell in the prison.

More to follow.