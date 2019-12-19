Limerick gardai appeal for help finding missing man with dementia

Donal O'Regan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have asked for the public's help in locating a missing person between Boher, Ballina and Birdhill.

They say the male has dementia and was last seen leaving home driving a Blue Skoda Rapid, registration 161L98.

They ask the public to keep a look out for a 161L98 Blue Skoda Rapid. Any sightings please contact Nenagh or Bruff Garda Stations on 067 50450 or 061 382940.