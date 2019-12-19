Limerick gardai appeal for help finding missing man with dementia
Gardai are asking members of the pubic to keep a look out
GARDAI have asked for the public's help in locating a missing person between Boher, Ballina and Birdhill.
They say the male has dementia and was last seen leaving home driving a Blue Skoda Rapid, registration 161L98.
They ask the public to keep a look out for a 161L98 Blue Skoda Rapid. Any sightings please contact Nenagh or Bruff Garda Stations on 067 50450 or 061 382940.
