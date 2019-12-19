Huawei announces €6m in funding for Limerick-based research centre

GLOBAL technology giant Huawei has announced a €6 million investment for the Limerick-based Lero – the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software.

The investment will fund a research programme aimed at improving the reliability of software applications. The investment funding is in joint cooperation with Huawei's Research Centre in Ireland and Sweden.

Lero researchers from UL, Trinity College Dublin, NUI Galway and Dublin City University will take part in the four-year research programme which begins formally in early 2020.

Commenting about the announcement, Jijay Shen, CEO of Huawei Ireland said: “We consistently work with our key stakeholders to build positive relationships. Lero is a world-leading software research centre with expertise second to none in several advanced software engineering topics. We are delighted to begin working with them on this research programme.”

Lero Director, Professor Brian Fitzgerald, said: “Lero is working on implementing advanced software engineering techniques across a range of topics. This research programme brings together top software researchers from around Ireland to work with Huawei on a series of projects aimed at making software more efficient and reliable.”

“There has been a dramatic increase in both the volume and complexity of the software that needs to be produced globally. This project will help industry generate the best possible software over the four years of the strategic research partnership. As a company who have a strong record of research-led innovation, we look forward to working with Huawei on this programme,” he added.

It is expected that the four-year alliance will result in a number of leading-edge research projects on advanced software engineering topics, leading to dedicated knowledge transfer workshops and publications in major journals.

Commenting on the announcement Yargin Xiao, President of Huawei Ireland Research Centre said: “Huawei is proud to be involved in this programme. The research undertaken by Lero could be used to help guide research and best practice right across the world. Today’s announcement will give Lero researchers the support they need to further their research into software reliability while providing them with the opportunity to be acknowledged on the international stage.

To mark the launch of the programme between the SFI research centre and Huawei, Lero Director, Professor Brian Fitzgerald and Yargin Xiao, President of Huawei Ireland Research Centre along with Frank Du, President of Huawei Sweden Research Centre, will plant a Ginkgo tree outside the Lero offices in UL.

The tree’s leaf is the emblem of the research programme.