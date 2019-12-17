Limerick Fire Service quench overnight house fire with no injuries

LIMERICK Fire Service personnel quickly quenched a house fire in County Limerick last night with no injuries to occupants.

Three units of the Limerick Fire Service - two from the city and one from Cappamore - responded within minutes to a call-out to a dwelling in Ballyneety at 9.17pm.

Acting station officer in Cappamore, Neil Ryan confirmed to the Leader that "everybody was fine".

"It was a chip pan fire. There was damage to the extractor hood and smoke damage but nothing major. We were there for an an hour," said Mr Ryan. They insured it didn't spread.

Coincidentally this is the second chip pan fire in days in the county.

There was an apartment fire on Lord Edward Street last Friday. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus gained entry and quickly extinguished the fire which was caused by a chip pan.

"Still using a chip pan at home? Bin it and use safe alternatives," urge Limerick Fire Service.