Shop local in Limerick this Christmas

SHOPPERS are being encouraged to use Limerick City and County Council’s Park and Ride this Christmas, as they push for people to spend in town and not online.

Free parking will be offered through the scheme which will be located at The Great National South Court Hotel and the University of Limerick on December 21 and 22.

As well as this, there will be free parking via the Park and Stride scheme at Cleeve’s Site, O’Callaghan Strand until December 31, the Council car park, via Nicholas Street on December 14 and 15, 22 and 22 as well as Christmas eve and the Irish Rail Depot, Roxboro Road open from December 14 until Christmas Eve.

Christmas in Limerick ambassador @LaoisDeCantalun is promoting the benefits of shopping locally at a selection of well-known Limerick stores this December! Louise started with a visit to the @NutShed_ in the iconic @milk_market #ChristmasInLimerick pic.twitter.com/fteNPes0Es — Limerick.ie (@Limerick_ie) December 16, 2019

The Eight Days of Christmas at Limerick Milk Market is a sure way to get some presents sorted for the big day, with a range of themed markets, handmade crafts and gifts, seasonal foods, local fashion and festive fun.

Throughout December, there will be a special Santa letter service, and a visit from the man himself on Saturday, December 14.

Limerick is home to an eclectic array of locally owned stores, unique boutiques, and gift shops filled with handmade treasures waiting to be discovered. Christmas in Limerick ambassador, Louise Cantillon, will be promoting the benefits of shopping locally at a selection of well-known stores this December.

Said Louise Cantillon: “I am very excited to be a Christmas in Limerick ambassador this year, as December is always a magical time in Limerick! This year, the city centre has a truly festive atmosphere, filled with shoppers, twinkling lights, and entertainment. My Limerick City Gift Guide showcases some of the very best bits shopping locally has to offer.

“I visited the Nut Shed in Limerick’s iconic Milk Market, the independent White Feather Boutique, bursting with hidden gems, O’Mahony’s Booksellers with gifts for all ages, Brown Thomas for a little bit of luxury, and Made in Limerick for unique art and crafts from local designers.”