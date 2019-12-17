Consaws stolen from truck which was parked outside house in Limerick estate

GARDAI are investigating the theft of two consaws from a truck which was parked outside a house in Dooradoyle.

According to gardai, the owner of an orange Iveco lorry parked the vehicle at midnight last Wednes at Tara Crea, Kilteragh.

“The following morning at 7.45am he went out to his truck and noticed that two consaws had been stolen. The thief had forced open the passenger door during the night and had stolen the items,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“If you were anywhere around Tara Crea housing estate between 12 midnight and 7.45am last Thursday and noticed any suspicious activity or anything out of the normal, then we would like to hear from you,” he added.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident and can be contacted at (061) 214340.