Planning application for Limerick to Foynes road submitted to An Bord Pleanala

THE FORMAL planning application for the €450 Limerick to Foynes Road and Adare Bypass has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed road development is 35km in length and, when completed will connect the Port of Foynes to the national motorway network, on the outskirts of Limerick city.

It comprises of around 15.6km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, a 1.9km single carriageway road between Ballyclogh and Askeaton along with the construction of 17.5km of motorway connecting Rathkeale to the existing motorway network at Attyflin (Junction 5 on the M20).

The final stage in the preparation of the planning application has been completed with Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council Dr Pat Daly signing the various schemes.

“The lodging of the application is an important step for the strategic development of Shannon Foynes Port, for West Limerick and the Mid-West Region overall. It is important that there is a good quality road network to help our competitiveness in attracting inward investment and the ongoing development of the tourism sector and its benefits for the region,” he said.

The lodging of the application sees the publication of the Motorway Scheme, Protected Road Scheme, Service Area Scheme, Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Statement.

Brian Kennedy, Director of Physical Development with Limerick City and County Council says the project is much-meeded: “The project will remove around 70 to 80% of the daily traffic currently passing through Adare. The proposed road is vital to improve safety and remove traffic delays with a new Heavy Goods Service Area near Foynes,” he said.

Around 200 landholdings are impacted by the proposed road which also includes the acquisition of nine dwelling houses.

The local authority says it will continue discussions with all impacted landholders and householders, and if the project is approved by An Bord Pleanála will conclude negotiations as soon as possible.

Submissions can be made directly to An Bord Pleanála before 5.30 pm on Friday 14 February 2020.

Public notices are also being installed along the route of the project to advise people in relation to the proposed extinguishment of rights of way and other crossing points.

Full details are also available on the project website foyneslimerick.ie.