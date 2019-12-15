Met Éireann extends weather warning for the entire country with the possibility of snow on the way

Met Eireann has extended a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Ireland, including Limerick.

The forecaster says there will be scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow with some accumulations, especially on higher ground, and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

The warning is valid from 9am on Sunday to 10am on Monday.

The previous warning was in place from 11am Saturday to 11am Sunday