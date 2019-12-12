WATCH: Emergency services at scene of collision on N24 in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are currently attending the scene of a two-car collision on the N24 this Thursday evening. 

The incident occurred at approximately 4.40pm between Boher and Dromkeen, near the turn-off for Cappamore. 

Two units from Cappamore Fire Service are at the scene, as well as ambulance crew. 

Traffic is slowing in the area.

