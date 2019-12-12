WATCH: Emergency services at scene of collision on N24 in Limerick
EMERGENCY services are currently attending the scene of a two-car collision on the N24 this Thursday evening.
The incident occurred at approximately 4.40pm between Boher and Dromkeen, near the turn-off for Cappamore.
Two units from Cappamore Fire Service are at the scene, as well as ambulance crew.
Traffic is slowing in the area.
More to follow
WATCH: Traffic build up near two-car collision on N24 near Cappamore turn off this evening pic.twitter.com/v43zXtIfnT— Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) December 12, 2019
