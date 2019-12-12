Gardai and Army search premises in County Limerick

LIMERICK gardai and soldiers from Sarsfield Barracks teamed up on Wednesday to carry out searches in the county.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí conducted a search with the assistance of the Defence Forces yesterday, December 11 at approximately 9.30am at a premises in Cappamore."

The spokesperson said "a number of items were seized" but did not disclose what exactly was found.

"For operational reasons, no further comment will be made," said the spokesperson.

The Limerick Leader understands that it is unusual that gardai would call in the services of the Army for searches.