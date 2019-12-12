Things what are on in Limerick

There's a complete feast of music on offer this weekend in Limerick, with everything from tender classical to punk. You can also grab some great children's theatre, revisit the biggest conniver you ever came across in your Leaving Cert and see the Milk Market kick onto festive mode for Christmas!

Thursday (Dec 12)

Tyrone-born, Limerick-adopted songstress Kathleen Turner launches her debut album in Dolan's Warehouse this Thursday night, twisting folk and soul around each other like some sort of latter-day whirligig witch.

The record's title track, Like A Lion, features her doing her own backing vocals so you can probably look forward to some impressive stage bilocation on Thursday.

I would happily recommend this as your gig of the week based solely on Ms Turner's ridiculously-talented performance but, as she'll also be supported by the Limerick Leader's 2019 song of the year award-winner King Pallas, there is no better way to spend your time and money this weekend. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €16.

Friday (December 13)

Limerick Milk Market kicks off its 8 Days Of Christmas festive celebration this Friday with the Transition Year Student Enterprise Market from 10am till 2pm.

They'll follow that on Saturday with the seasonal food market, featuring Santa, and the Christmas craft fair on Sunday. As usual with the market, it will cost you nothing to turn up and smell things.

The nice thing about having eight days of Christmas, as opposed to the traditional twelve, is that you can skip the massive expense of ladies dancing, lords a-leaping, pipers piping and drummers drumming. A simple partridge in a pear tree should be a good enough gift for anyone this holiday season.

A House Full Of Flies is a weekend exhibition of work by artist Stephen Murphy at Lucky Lane. Part of the regular Gallery Interlude series of exhibitions by Contact Studios, it opens at 7pm on Friday and runs till Monday.

If you turn up to the opening, you'll also be handed a copy of a mothballed visual arts report from Limerick's City of Culture. There are few things more enjoyable than artists getting feisty. Free to see.

Joxer Daly is well-known to anyone who's done the Leaving Cert as Captain Boyle's snivelling enabler friend in Sean O'Casey's Juno And The Paycock. Joxer Daly Esq, at the Belltable this Friday, takes that beloved chancer and sets him centre-stage in his own play, where he can tell his full story for you to believe or not.

As I caught the play last year in Bewley's Theatre Café, I'll tell you in advance that the play works much better if you assume that Joxer is spoofing you to get some sympathy.

Actor Phelim Drew manages to exceed the limitations of the play's script and gives a wonderful performance as the title character. 8pm, tickets are €18 / €16 concession.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra take over St Mary's Cathedral this Friday for Arias & Advent, a night of Christmas carols and classical favourites.

You'll hear the soothing Albinoni's Adagio In G Minor (completely composed by Remi Giazotto - Albinoni doesn’t deserve credit for something he didn’t write), Elgar's wonderful Serenade for Strings in E Minor and some overly-religious music by Handel. 8pm, tickets are €25, €5 for children.

If you've somehow never heard of Hannah Williams, you've been missing out. You've definitely heard her music - she's the voice you hear sampled throughout Jay-Z's 4:44. Yes, that's Hannah Williams. She's Upstairs in Dolan's this Friday night with her band The Affirmations, visiting Limerick on her 50 Foot Women tour. 50 foot women are normally things to be terrified of - they're either frighteningly tall, knocking over buildings in their wake, or they have 50 legs to go with those 50 feet, which is even more terrifying - but this Friday you can expect a solid night of R&B and soul. Doors at 9pm, tickets are €20.

Saturday (Dec 14)

Branar Téatar do Pháistí are in the Lime Tree Theatre this Saturday with ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a festive tale for anyone aged over five.

Set in the small town of Ballybrack, the show is built around the true joys of winterval: community, family and being able to sit down and do nothing for a while. There's lots of music, puppetry, laughter and a very special dog. I will solidly recommend any show that has an energetic puppet dog. This is a great way to spend an afternoon with the kids this Saturday - you will not be disappointed. 2:30pm, tickets are €8.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Lisa Canny is in Dolan's Warehouse on Saturday. She brings a vibrant energy to her folk performances, injecting a touch of rock and roll into, of all instruments, the harp.

She's also possibly the only person alive who can attempt rap and hip-hop while playing the banjo and have an audience glad to hear it. That's partly because she's the winner of seven All-Ireland titles for the harp and banjo. Normally the banjo shouldn't be encouraged in polite society but she's doing a great job in repairing the instrument's credibility. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €12.

Limerick's favourite punk band PowPig are headlining at Pharmacia this Saturday night. It's been a busy autumn for the local foursome, appearing at the Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow at Electric Picnic and supporting Girl Band in Vicar Street a fortnight ago.

This is their first appearance on a Limerick stage since their EP launch in April and as tickets are just a fiver, you can expect a packed room.

They'll be supported by the slightly more sedate Doubting from Dublin and Limerick's Echo Gardens. Doors at 9pm.

Sunday (December 15)

Singer-songwriter David Keenan is in Dolan's Warehouse this Sunday night. The blurb for the show announces that he "curates a body of work which is steeped in the poetic tradition of old but delivered in such a way that is entirely his own". That's nice. PR speak. He sounds like a young Tim Buckley. That'll do. 8pm, tickets are €20.

All weekend

Limerick Printmakers' Winter Fair is at the Belltable until December 17. The Hughie O'Donoghue exhibition is at the Hunt Museum until January 26. The four exhibitions at Limerick City Gallery run until January 26. All free to see.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!