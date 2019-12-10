Lisa Smith being held in 'special regime' in Limerick Prison

LISA Smith, who is charged with membership of a terrorist group, is currently being held in Limerick Prison, The Leader can confirm.

The 37-year-old from County Louth was deported, along with her two-year-old daughter, from Turkey last Sunday.

It is claimed that Ms Smith was radicalised while in Ireland and travelled to Syria in 2015 to join the middle eastern terror group, ISIS.

A source from the prison confirmed to The Leader that Ms Smith is being held in a single cell in the prison.

If convicted, she faces a maximum 10-year sentence.

Limerick Prison currently holds 37 female prisoners, including two under “special regime”.

A senior security source confirmed that one of the two prisoners being held in the prison is under a special regime due to being a member of a “specialist organisation.”

“They are entitled to all of the services. But you just have to be mindful, from a security aspect, of what they are charged with. We just have to be mindful of the regime that we have them on,” the source added. “We have to go on the Mission Statement that is safe and secure custody for everyone - the safety of the prisoners and the safety of the staff. We have to look at the secrecy surrounding them, the nature of the charges and all that.”

The prisoner deemed to be a higher risk, or at higher risk would be kept separate from other prisoners. This is done at a case by case basis.

Ms Smith has a charge against her that states that between October 28, 2015 and December 1 this year, at a location outside of the State, she did commit an act that, if committed in the State would constitute an offence under Section 21 of the Offences Against the State Act, as amended by Section 5 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

The offence is under Section 6 (1) (b) (i) and 7 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Terrorism Offences) Act 2005.