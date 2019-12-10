Property worth more than €20,000 stolen during burglary at Limerick store

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a significant quantity of goods from a flagship store in Limerick city centre.

The burglary occurred at Brown Thomas, O’Connell Street at around 3am on Monday.

Investigating gardai say the culprits gained access to the premises by smashing a side door.

Once inside, they stole a significant quantity of property – worth in excess of €20,000. It's understood extensive damage was also caused inside the store.

CCTV footage is being examined by gardai and the store has been examined by members of the divisional scenes of crime unit.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at (061) 212400.