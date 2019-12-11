Renowned artist's exhibition takes up residence in Limerick

THIS weekend, a new exhibition of paintings by world-renowned artist Hughie O’Donoghue arrived The Hunt Museum.

The exhibition, titled Time, Tide and the Memory of the House, looks at buildings as places of memory, using a semi-abstract style combined with rich expressionist colours and texture.

The exhibition will feature paintings on wood panels, made in the manner of note book pages and incorporating drone photography of the buildings together with handwritten notes, gleaned from the 1911 census, about the people who lived in these houses. It will also feature a group of oil paintings, developed from these panels.

In the Time and Tide series, O’Donoghue revisits Inis Oirr and the wreck of the naval trawler the Plassy. Here he has produced massive and dramatic pieces connected to the Plassy and this time the works are painted on tarpaulin.

Hughie O’Donoghue was born in 1953 in Manchester, England but his mother was born in the Gaeltacht of County Mayo in Ireland where O’Donoghue learnt traditional stories and experienced the landscape of the family home. He lives and works in Erris, Co. Mayo and London.

Hughie O’Donoghue has been exhibiting internationally, in solo and group exhibitions, since 1982, gaining a reputation as one of the leading painters of his generation.

The free exhibition is open from December 7 to January 26, and pieces are available for purchase.