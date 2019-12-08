Limerick property price register for November shows €11m in sales

THE AVERAGE price of a house sold in Limerick last month was over €189,000 – an increase of 2.4 percent on October figures.

Sixty-two homes were sold in November across the city and county, totalling just over €11m.

Despite the number of homes sold being almost a third of that sold in October, the average house price increased from €184,938.91 to €189,568.91 in the space of a month.

The most expensive property sold was a home at Revington Park on North Circular Road, pictured below, which sold for just over half a million euro.

Sherry Fitzgerald Limerick director Ailbhe O'Malley commented on the overall 2019 market, and has described how the county’s record-level high rent prices have affected sales.

”The property market in Limerick during 2019 was fairly steady with low single-digit price rises primarily in the first time buyer market,” she said.

“These modest rises are in part due to the tight mortgage market, which has limited access to credit and to the availability of New Homes in Castletroy and the Raheen/Mungret area.

”Rents across the city continue to rise which is attracting some investors back into the market as they feel Limerick represents value when compared with other cities.”

Last month, it was revealed that Limerick city rent has risen by 5.9% in the last twelve months, making the average rent in the city €1,219 per month.

Meanwhile, county Limerick prices are also hiking up, and the average listed rent is now €906 – 12.1% higher than a year previously.

The research, shown in Daft.ie’s latest Rental Report also shows that in Munster, rents rose by an average of 10.1% and are now 23% above their previous high in early 2008.

It has also been shown that nationwide, rents have risen by an average of 5.2% in the year to September 2019.

At €1,403, the average monthly rent is now €373 per month higher than the previous peak in 2008 and almost €660 higher than the low seen in late 2011.

”Looking to the year ahead, we can expect a stable rather than expanding transaction base,” Ailbhe added, “the continuation of the help to buy scheme should underwrite new homes development, particularly in regional Ireland.”

FULL PROPERTY PRICE REGISTER

€32,300.00 **21 DAVIS ST, LIMERICK CITY

€308,370.04 212 THE GRANGE, RAHEEN

€250,000.00 38 MUNGRET WOODS, MUNGRET

€80,000.00 APARTMENT 411, GLENLARA HOUSE, MOUNT KENNETH PLACE

€395,000.00 SUNEGGA, SOUTH CIRCULAR RD

€140,000.00 114 ASH HILL MANOR, KILMALLOCK

€190,000.00 14 GLENVIEW GARDENS, FARRANSHONE

€435,000.00 3 TEMPLEVILLE, PUNCHES CROSS, BALLINACURRA

€150,000.00 DROMARD, RATHKEALE

€220,000.00 10 WILLOW CRESCENT, RIVERBANK, ANNACOTTY

€152,000.00 13 OLD WINDMILL COURT, LOWER GERALD GRIFFING ST

€140,000.00 BALLINGOWAN, NEWCASTLE WEST

€50,000.00 BALLINISKA, FEOHANAGH

€141,500.00 BALLYFASKIN, BALLYLANDERS, KILMALLOCK

€280,000.00 10 PLASSEY GROVE, CASTLETROY

€110,000.00 101 MOUNT KENNETT HOUSE, DOCK ROAD, LIMERICK

€100,000.00 22 BISHOP ST, LIMERICK CITY

€80,000.00 APT 13, CHAPEL ST

€110,000.00 APT 309, MOUNT KENNETT, DOCK RD

€160,000.00 APT 403, NEWTOWN HOUSE, HENRY ST

€140,000.00 KNOCKANE, GARRYDOOLIS, PALLASGREEN

€152,000.00 SEQUOIA, NEW STREET, ABBEYFEALE

€282,000.00 24 CASTLEMARA, ANNACOTTY

€70,000.00 **4 BELFIELD CRESCENT, FARRANSHONE

€125,000.00 715 BROOKFIELD HALL, CASTLETROY

€80,000.00 APARTMENT NO 1, 9 THE SQUARE, NEWCASTLE WEST

€80,000.00 APARTMENT NO 2, 9 THE SQUARE, NEWCASTLE WEST

€60,000.00 APT 87A THOMOND VILLAGE, BALLYGRENNAN,

€60,000.00 APT 89 THOMOND VILLAGE, BALLYGRENNAN,

€60,000.00 APT 90 THOMOND VILLAGE, BALLYGRENNAN,

€285,000.00 THE QUORN, OLD KILDIMO

€440,528.00 7 INIS LUA CLOSE, FR RUSSELL ROAD

€180,000.00 70 SPRINGFIELDS, DOORADOYLE

€275,000.00 8 PLASSEY GROVE, CASTLETROY

€285,000.00 13 ABBEYWAY, MUNGRET GATE

€193,000.00 32 DOORADOYLE PARK, DOORADOYLE RD

€165,000.00 FEDAMORE POST OFFICE, FEDAMORE

€251,101.32 11 ABBEYWAY, MUNGRET GATE, BAUNACLOKA

€85,000.00 ARDYKEOHANE, BRUFF

€160,000.00 NEW PALLAS, PALLASGREAN

€251,101.32 14 ABBEYWAY, MUNGRET GATE

€54,000.00 **CARRIG, CLARINA

€105,000.00 MARYVILLE, BRUFF

€281,938.33 17 CASTLEBROOK GREEN, CASTLEBROOK MANOR, WALKERS ROAD ANNACOTTY

€259,911.89 21 CASTLEBROOK GREEN, CASTLEBROOK MANOR

€245,000.00 ARD NA GREINE, BORO RD, ANGLESBOROUGH

€50,000.00 BALLINAGOUL, GLIN

€165,000.00 LIFFANE, ASKEATON

€200,000.00 16 LIFFORD GARDENS, BALLINACURRA

€513,000.00 16 REVINGTON PARK, NORTH CIRCULAR RD,

€25,000.00 2 ATHLUNKARD VILLAS, BISHOP ST

€138,000.00 24 THE OAKS, LISCREAGH, MURROE

€170,000.00 3 GLENSTAL GATE, MURROE

€296,000.00 30 NEWTOWN PARK, ANNACOTTY

€130,000.00 16 MOUNT PLEASANT AVE, WOLFE TONE ST,

€235,000.00 33 ASHFIELD, CHURCH RD, RAHEEN

€240,000.00 74 TARACREA, KILTERAGH, DOORADOYLE

€140,000.00 APT 1-4, 12 LOWER HARTSTONGE ST

€263,436.12 18 CASTLEBROOK GREEN, CASTLEBROOK MANOR, WALKERS ROAD

€298,678.42 200 KYLEMORE, SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD, MONALEEN

€270,000.00 36 RIVER MEWS, WOODHAVEN, CASTLETROY

€57,000.00 37A TEMPLEGREEN, NEWCASTLE