UPDATE: Family and gardai appeal for help locating missing Limerick man

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34 year-old Bryan Keehan.

Bryan was last seen in the Denmark Street area of Limerick city on cctv, running on Denmark Street at 10:26am on Friday, November 29 and not Saturday as initially stated. He is described as being 5'5" tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Bryan is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The last footage is of Bryan jogging past the front doors of Arthur's Quay Shopping Centre. After that there are no sightings and Bryan does not appear on any other cameras.

Bryan’s family has also requested that anyone who might have dash cam footage from Honan's Quay heading towards Arthur's Quay, to check to see if Bryan appears on it at around 10:27am Friday.

Also, anybody that may have been waiting for a bus at the side of Arthur's Quay Park could have seen Bryan.

If so, please contact Henry Street Garda Station with any information that may be of assistance.