Publican makes pitch for licence extension when Saracens and Leinster come to Limerick

PUBLICANS across Limerick are hoping for success on and off the pitch over the festive period as Munster face two crucial matches at Thomond Park.

Local publican Thomas O’Sullivan, an executive member of the Licensed Vintners Association, is to seek an exemption for a special event.

If the exemption is granted, it will allow all pubs in the greater city area to remain open until 2am following this Saturday’s Munster v Saracens Champions Cup match and the Munster v Leinster PRO 14 match on December 28.

The application, which has been lodged by Sweeney McGann solicitors under the provisions of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 2000, will be made later this week.