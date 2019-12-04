First look at what new Limerick Educate Together school will look like

The Limerick Leader can exclusively reveal artist’s impressions of the new Educate Together Secondary School in Castletroy.

The school which is being built off the Tipperary roundabout opposite Northern Trust will be open by September 2021 and should reach full capacity by 2024, .

The artist’s impressions reveal extensive sports facilities and parking with a large drop down area to the front.

Limerick’s newest secondary school will boast almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

And, in a first for schools in Limerick, gender-neutral toilets will be fitted on each of the complex's three floors.

A planning application has been submitted shortly for the €19m scheme which will deliver 100 jobs, and provide space for 1,000 students by 2024.

Principal Eoin Shinners said it will be “dynamic, bright and colourful” and promised “a fine building”.

The Educate Together secondary school - the first of its kind in the city - will comprise a u-shaped building, which at its heart will have a landscaped courtyard with 70 to 80 square metres.