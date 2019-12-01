County Limerick school calls on past pupils to help celebrate centenary

THE founding of the first Salesian school in Ireland, one hundred years ago, will be celebrated in style in Pallaskenry and Adare on Saturday January 25.

THE Salesian College in Pallaskenry, which has educated thousands of people from both the city and county over the past 100 years, is celebrating its centenary with a Celebration Ball at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare on Saturday January 25. “The Centenary Celebration will give us an opportunity to meet with all our friends and reconnect with many great friends we made while we attended school in Pallaskenry,” said former pupil and now Principal, Paddy O'Neill.

All past pupils of both the Agricultural College and the secondary school, which at one time house borders, are also invited to a Mass at the college chapel at 12 noon on Saturday January 25 and to attend the ball in Adare later that evening.

It was on the Feast Day of The Immaculate Conception (8th December 1919) that the Salesians took possession of Copsewood House. It started as a very small community,Frs Sutherland,Brownrigg, Devine, Leaver and Br Connie Grey . their mode of transport was a horse and trap and Br Connie Grey rising ahead on a bicycle. Today there is a thriving Agricultural College with a students population of 500 students both full time and online and the Secondary College is at maximum capacity with a student population of 720 students and 64 staff. “We still have members of the Salesian Community who are a very important part of the school dynamic and we thank them sincerely for what they have brought to the school in the Personal Development and Education Development of thousands of students down through the years,” said Mr O'Neill.

Contact the college at Pallaskenry or book tickets on Eventbrite.