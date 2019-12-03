Charity shop grows its Limerick offering with garden store

A vacant site in Limerick city centre has been brought back to life with a new garden and gift store.

Enable Ireland, the national organisation providing services to children and adults with disabilities, has recently opened this new addition to the city's retail offering.

It is Enable Ireland’s second Limerick shop, and is located beside their existing charity shop and furniture store on Honan’s Quay.

The new store is now open for trading on the old Roches Stores Garden Centre site, which Limerick locals may be familiar with.

Enable Ireland will hold a special Customer Event this Friday December 6 at 11am to celebrate the opening of the new store.

The customer event is open to the people of Limerick and members of the local business community to come along and join in what will be a family-friendly day of celebration and fun.

There will be some light refreshments and entertainment.

The shop will stock everything needed for the garden including a wide range of planters, trees, plants, pots, garden tools and equipment.

In store you will find a selection of gifts and homeware, with plenty of Christmas decorations, Christmas trees and gift ideas as the festive season approaches.

All of the profits from Enable Ireland shops support the organisation’s services for over 8,500 children and adults with disabilities.

In Limerick Enable Ireland has centres in Mungret and Ballykeeffe. The new store will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 5pm and you can call them on 085 8073590.

Enable Ireland is always looking for volunteers, so if you think you can spare a few hours each week for a great cause while brushing up on your gardening skills, give the shop a call.