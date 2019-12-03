Laya clinic will bring 20 jobs to Limerick

LAYA Healthcare has announced new jobs for Limerick as it creates a national network of Health and Wellbeing Clinics. The healthcare company will create up to 20 new jobs for Limerick.

The first Laya Health and Wellbeing Clinic will open in Cherrywood in Dublin in December, with a Galway Clinic due to open in early January 2020. This will be followed by Limerick next summer.

The new clinics will open from 10am to 10pm, 365 days a year and will offer a comprehensive breadth of services including walk-in urgent care for the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries.

The clinics will be open and accessible to everyone, meaning that those with health insurance and those without can access the network of Clinics for their urgent care needs.

Speaking at the launch of its new network of Laya Health and Wellbeing clinics, Dónal Clancy, Managing Director of Laya healthcare said, “Ensuring our members can access healthcare at the lowest level of complexity that promotes the best medical outcome for their needs is the reason why we’re creating our own nationwide network of Laya Health and Wellbeing Clinics.”

He said that in short-term, they expect Laya Health and Wellbeing Clinics will quickly relieve some of the pressure in acute hospital settings and allow people to be seen more quickly 365 days a year.