Just in time for Christmas! Lucky EuroMillions player wins over €50,000 in Limerick

Someone in Limerick is over €50,000 richer - just in time for Christmas - after winning a EuroMillions draw.

The Match 5 prize, worth €53,303, was sold at Sean's Shop in Johnsgate Village in Limerick city on Friday night.

Meanwhile, someone is €500,000 richer in Meath after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

Irish players have scooped more than €259m in EuroMillions prizes so far this year.