BREAKING: Man, 40s, killed in road traffic collision in County Limerick

A MAN in his 40s has died in a fatal road traffic collision in County Limerick this Wednesday night.

The collision, involving two cars, occurred outside Croagh on the N21, between Rathkeale and Adare, at around 7.30pm.

The man, who is understood to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at he scene and has been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

A second male, age unknown at this time, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at UHL.

Forensic collisions investigators are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling through the area between 7.30pm and 8pm, to contact Newcastle West garda station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.