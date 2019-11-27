Emergency services at scene of 'serious collision' in County Limerick

THERE ARE major traffic delays and road closures as emergency services deal with a "serious" collision in County Limerick this Wednesday night.

The collision occurred at the N21 at Croagh, halfway between Rathkeale and Adare, at around 7.30pm.

The whole N21 is closed, causing significant delays in the surrounding areas.

The circumstances of the collision are not known as of yet, but there is a large presence from gardai, National Ambulance Service and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service.

Limerick Fire Service dispatched four units to the scene at 7.33pm, two from Rathkeale and two Newcastle West garda station.

More to follow...