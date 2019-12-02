New generation follows last as sisters do it for themselves at Limerick beauty parlour

Tell us a little about Primrose Beauty Parlour

Sarah: I would first of all like to thank our clientele and staff for their continued support as we strive to do the best for our valued clients. Primrose Beauty Parlour started life in Patrick Street in 1991, and it’s current location is at 17 William Street, where we have been since 2007. We offer a variety of beauty treatments – everything from beauty essentials Henna Brows, ear piercing, advanced electrolysis, laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation. On top of this, we specialise in advanced electrolysis, laser hair removal, waxing and sound energy, advanced skin repair and facials, and aesthetic treatments - including fillers, microneedling, fractional lasering, radio frequency, and so on.

What does your role entail?

I am one of a team of therapists and in recent times have been joined by my two daughters Tara, who is now manager and Sorcha, an aesthetic nurse.

Where were you born and raised?

We were born and raised in Limerick and now live in Drombanna, the Ennis Road and Cratloe.

What is your educational background?

I qualified in Limerick with advanced training in Dublin, London and Sweden specialising in facial hair removal. Meanwhile, Tara has a degree in business management from the University of Limerick (UL) including a post-graduate in marketing. Subsequently, she studied and qualified in cosmetology in Dublin. Sorcha qualified as a nurse at UL and worked for many years with the Harley Medical Group specialising in advanced aesthetics.

Why did they decide to join your company?

Tara and Sorcha were always interested in business with me coming from a retail background, Leavy’s Shoes. Due to this, business was always to the fore in the family. We all have a passion for this industry and are excited to keep fully abreast with modern advances.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

We hope to maintain and consolidate here in William Street and continue to offer the most modern treatments that our discerning clientele deserve.

Who do you admire in business?

My late father Brian Leavy was my role model and was a great example in how hard work, honesty and respect for the public can be rewarding.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

To ensure our clients are treated with professionalism, excellence, respect and kindness.