BREAKING: University Hospital Limerick sets new overcrowding record

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has set a new national overcrowding record this Monday morning, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has announced.

According to daily figures published by the INMO, there are 85 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department and the wards at the hospital in Dooradoyle.

It is the third time in a year that UHL has set a new record, and the fourth since 2012.

The previous record was set on October 2 this year when there were 82 patients on trolleys.

It set a record on April 3 with 81 patients on trolleys. It matched that record three times on July 11, September 23 and on October 1.

INMO Mid-West spokesperson Mary Fogarty said that UHL is breaking records "in the worst possible way.

“Despite the best efforts of local staff, the situation in Limerick continues to escalate.

“Promises of future improvement will not suffice. Real action is needed today.

“We simply do not have sufficient capacity. Without an increase in beds and the professionals to staff them, this problem will continue to escalate.

“Our members are on the frontline providing the best care they can – but the situation is intolerable for them and unsafe for patients," she said in a statement this Monday.