Gardaí attending additional incident near jackknifed truck on N20
GARDAÍ are at the scene of a reported three-car pile-up on the N20 this Thursday afternoon.
The pile-up occurred within close proximity to an earlier incident involving a truck that jackknifed shortly before 3pm.
Gardaí are now dealing with the two incidents about halfway between Charleville and O’Rourke’s, with no current reports of injuries.
Traffic is very slow both ways along that stretch.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on