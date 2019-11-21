Limerick-based multinational chief says engineering interest must 'stem' from primary school

ENCOURAGING science, technology, engineering and mathematics among children in primary and secondary schools is key to ensure the local economy continues to grow.

That’s according to two of the most senior figures in Analog Devices’s operation in Raheen, who highlighted the work the blue-chip firm does with local schools and the University of Limerick.

One of the city’s largest employers, the multi-national semi-conductor manufacturer – which has 1,200 on its books locally – won the top prize at the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards.

Brendan O’Dowd, who is Analog Devices’ general manager for industrial automation, said there are many opportunities in the firm.

“We work with all the third level colleges as well as secondary schools. Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) is really important to us. Developing people’s interest in engineering and science technologies means they will become available to us as people we can employ in the future. This is a growing industry – it requires lots of people,” he said.

Rachel O’Neill, communications specialist at the firm also said there is a voluntary group put together from company employees which encourages stem in primary schools alone.

It was once again a fantastic night for businesses in Limerick at the annual awards, as 400 local leaders gathered for the black-tie event in the Strand Hotel.

The annual awards dinner, sponsored by LIT – of which the Limerick Leader is a media partner – saw seven companies honoured and top local businessman Dr Hugh O’Donnell win a lifetime achievement-style award from Chamber president Eoin Ryan.

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “Analog Devices is a significant driver of the local economy, and they are seriously important to the region. Not just from their direct employment, but their indirect employment in the spin-off companies which come out of Analog. It has led to more successful indigenous companies in the region."

Analog Devices won two awards with the title of best employer/employee talent development going with the overall company of the year.

Joining the company in the winners’ enclosure were Huggnote, which was named as victors in the category of best emerging business contribution to the region.

4site engineering won best small to medium sized business, while EI Electronics, based in Shannon was named as the best large company.

Another Shannon company, GE Capital Aviation Services won the prize for best corporate social responsibility.

And there was an award for the Absolute Hotel in the retail and hospitality category.

The sterling work the Limerick Autism Group does with local children was recognised in the best not-for-profit category.

Meanwhile, outgoing Chamber president Eoin Ryan says there is a need for regions and cities to work better together to deliver balanced development in Ireland.

Mr Ryan used his address at the high profile event to point out that developing closer alliances across the Galway-Ennis-Limerick axis can create the critical mass to direct more investment into the regions.

This would, he said, grow the regions in line with need, reduce depopulation and ease the pressure on Dublin.

“We saw the value of collaboration in the regions here across this past year. The best example was the collaboration we had with Galway, Ennis and Shannon chambers on a major report which underpinned the importance of air connectivity into airports in the region. This was all about sending a message to government that if we grow airports in the regions, we grow the regions,” he told the audience.

Mr Ryan said were it not for this link-up, government would not have responded by providing smaller airports outside Dublin with a route development fund.

“Aviation is critical to regional development but it is just one area where we can effect real and positive change if we collaborate,” he told the audience.