Limerick unveils host of attractions and initiatives for Christmas

Following on from the spectacular Light Up Limerick event on Sunday, a whole host of attractions have been announced to make Limerick the place to be in the run-up to Christmas.

The Urban Garden, in the heart of the city centre’s shopping district, will be a hub of activity between now and the big day.

Last year’s festive favourite Toots the Train makes a welcome return to the city in the run up to Christmas. You can hop on board Toots at the Urban Garden, travel through the heart of the city and experience Christmas in Limerick.

Award winning Toots is wheelchair accessible and buggy friendly. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. As with all trains please expect a wait time at busy periods.

Toots will be in Limerick every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 29 until December 22.

While waiting for Toots at the Urban Garden you can visit Santa’s Charity Cabin by Matthew Stephens Jewellers, enjoy the festive music or take a selfie on Santa’s sleigh under the twinkling lights of Limerick’s giant Christmas tree.

Nearby in Arthur’s Quay Park, Limerick On Ice returns from November 28 Nov until January 5, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Among the other festive highlights are:

8 Days of Christmas at Limerick Milk Market

Christmas cheer is in the air with a range of themed markets, handmade crafts and gifts, seasonal foods, local fashion and festive fun. Throughout December, there will be a special Santa letter service, and a visit from the man himself on Saturday 14 December!

Festive Craft Fair

Local artisan traders will showcase wonderful handmade crafts, art and seasonal treats to get shoppers into the Christmas spirit on Limerick’s Cruises Street.

Big Names After Dark

There will be a host of big names performing between now and Christmas including Ardal O’Hanlon, Wild Youth, Walking on Cars, Delorentos, The 4 of Us, Nathan Carter, Phil Coulter and Blindboy.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Get your New Year’s Eve celebrations underway with a spectacular fireworks display over the River Shannon. This family friendly event will be a fitting finale to the Christmas festivities and will kickstart your New Year’s Eve celebrations at a family friendly time of 7pm.

County Fare

Santa will be getting a fair idea of what the boys and girls across Limerick want for Christmas as he is popping up across Limerick in the run up to the Big Day! Special Santa’s Grottos are in Lough Gur, Stonehall Wildlife Park, D&M Garden Centre in Croagh. Kilmallock has a Christmas Market, while Rockbarton Garden Centre Bruff is hosting a Christmas Wreath Workshop.

Sport

Family and friends will be able to gather at various sporting events over Christmas. The annual Christmas Racing Festival in Limerick Racecourse is the biggest of the year, while Munster v Leinster will no doubt be a sell-out, with greyhound racing also a popular night out.

To make Christmas in Limerick even more accessible, hundreds of additional free car parking spaces will be provided with Park & Strides and Park & Rides available around the city.

Locations include the Council’s car park at Merchant’s Quay, Cleeve’s, the Irish Rail Depot, Great National South Court Hotel in Raheen and University of Limerick.

Free Park & Stride (9am to 9pm)

· Cleeve’s Site, O’Callaghan Strand from 06 to 31 Dec inclusive

· Limerick City and County Council car park, via Nicholas Street on 07 & 08, 14 & 15 and 22 & 22 and 24 Dec inclusive

· Irish Rail Depot, Roxboro Road on 07 & 08 and 14 – 24 Dec inclusive

Park & Ride (9am to 9pm)

· The Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen 07 & 08, 14 & 15, 21 & 22 Dec inclusive

· University of Limerick 08 & 09, 15 & 16, 22 & 23 Dec inclusive

Motorists using the Park & Rides will then board regular Bus Éireann scheduled services 304 and 304A (from the Stables Complex at UL and opposite St Nessan’s Church in Raheen) and Dublin Coach services 307 and 308 from the Stables Complex at UL.

Parking in the city centre is available on-street and in multi-storey car parks. Download the Limerick e-parking app, or pay by phone or disc. On-street car parking is free after 5.30pm daily and is always free on Sundays.

In Abbeyfeale, Kilmallock and Newcastle West, shoppers will get an extra two hours free parking in each of the towns from 2.30pm daily from December 7 until 31 inclusive. This is in addition to the first hour free.

The Christmas in Limerick programme is being co-ordinated by Limerick City and County Council’s Culture & Arts and Marketing & Communications Departments.

All details about what’s on over the Christmas period in Limerick will be available in the Christmas in Limerick 2019 event guide online and will be distributed throughout Limerick.

Keep up to date with all things Christmas in Limerick via: Limerick.ie/Christmas. Facebook: ChristmasInLimerick. Instagram: @ChristmasInLimerick. Twitter: @XmasLimerick. #ChristmasInLimerick