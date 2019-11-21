Keating sketch stands out as viewing for Limerick art auction begins Friday

ART connoisseurs from all over the country are expected in Limerick this weekend for a major auction run by Dolan's Art House Galway.

While the above work, Na Fir Ón Oiléan, by renowned Limerick born artist Sean Keating could put you back as much as €18,000, most of the paintings, sculptures and other works in the list of 36 items on display will be far more affordable.

There will be 17 paintings by former St Munchin's College student, Michael Hanrahan up for auction. He has paintings hanging in Buckingham Palace and the White House, but you should be able to pick up one of his paintings for a couple of hundred euro.

Charles Lamb, Maurice MacGonigal, Harry Kernoff, Mark O’Neill, Arthur Maderson are just a few of the household names selling works. The auction starts at 2pm this Sunday November 24, with viewing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.