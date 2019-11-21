Things what are on in Limerick

THIS weekend in Limerick you can see some great music gigs, catch a night of Shakespearean theatre set in a mobile home and at least one fab dance performance. Plus there are two marvellous children's shows to pick from and an afternoon of watching a child torture errant adults. You won't get all that anywhere else this weekend!

Thursday (Nov 21)

The Milkyboy Kid is Luke Murphy's first dance show since his stunning Villains, performed at Project Arts in the Dublin Fringe Festival this year. While Villains was all about disposing of the notion that heroes exist, The Milkyboy Kid explores the world of a lone performer, balancing the universes of fiction and reality, and dealing with the vulnerability of performance when confronted with expectations from an audience.

Can anyone sum all that up in a single dance show and leave a crowd feeling like they've experienced the crippling world of showcase exposure? Turn up to Dance Limerick on Thursday at 8pm to find out. Tickets are €14 / €12 concession.

Fancy a night of bouncy funk-pop performed by a ten-piece band who will leave you floating out of the room like you’re the lead in a charming inner-city rom-com starring Emma Stone as a hard-pressed schoolteacher who takes nightly dance classes? Of course you do. And if you don’t, you should.

Toucan play Dolan’s Upstairs this Thursday and if their funky hooks don’t make you feel better about the world you need to make an appointment with your GP immediately. Fun times guaranteed... though for legal reasons I should state that this is not a real guarantee. See them live: you won't regret it. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €17.

Friday (November 22)

This Friday and Saturday, Limerick’s best electro artists and DJs are staging the third Limerick City All In, a two-night festival at The Commercial’s Record Room. Kyoto Love Hotel, Tamara Hall and Keenan are headlining on Friday, while Saturday features Krome, Proper Micro NV and DJ Take A Break. Doors open at 6pm both evenings and if you're there from the first act till the place shuts down at 2am, you’ll pack in a solid eight hours of music each night. You can get an all-weekend ticket for €13 or just pick one of the two nights for €7. Tickets for the last All In sold out in short order, so get your tickets early.

Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s finest comedies, featuring a merry war between the sexes, completely unnecessary disguises and a dastardly plan to stop a wedding. On its own it gave birth to 400 years of screwball comedies.

Rough Magic’s production, at the Lime Tree Theatre this Friday, is set in a mobile home where people have assembled for a week-long party, fuelled by cocktails, flirtation and country music.

Changing the character of Leonato, governor of Messina, to Leonata, family matriarch, exposes the misogyny at the heart of the play and makes it even more sassy. Definitely worth seeing. 8pm, tickets are €25 / €22 concession.

Caherdavin songstress Emma Langford headlines a night of music at Na Piarsaigh GAA clubhouse this Friday night, in aid of Kate O'Donnell's medical fund.

She's just released The Winding Way Down to Kells Bay, a hauntingly beautiful folk track from her forthcoming second album. Odds are good that you’ll hear a sneaky track or two from that upcoming record on Friday. It's also your last chance to hear her perform live in Limerick this year. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €20.

Dublin foursome The Riptide Movement play Dolan's Warehouse this Friday. Their new EP Something Special has taken their sound away from the earlier bounciness of tracks like Elephant In The Room, which is something of a pity, but we’re now living in a confused world largely run by sociopaths so they’re probably just reflecting reality. They will blow your ears off and you will thank them for the experience. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €20.

Saturday (Nov 23)

Expanded Fields is a two-day installation at Limerick City Gallery this Saturday and Sunday. A collaboration between dance artist Jenny Roche and visual artist Ruth Gibson, it will include film, sound installations and virtual reality spaces.

As the exhibition is intended to let you explore the sensations experienced by dancers during a performance, there will also be live performances on Saturday at 11am, 1pm and 3pm and on Sunday at 1pm and 3pm. No need to book and admission is free. Don’t worry, they won’t make you dance.

Tallest Smallest Theatre are visiting the Granary Library this Saturday with their adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The BFG. It’s a relaxed, autism-friendly performance, beginning at 2:30pm. The show is free, though you will need to book in advance with library staff.

Stories are banned in the world of Susie And The Story Shredder, at the Belltable this Saturday afternoon. Sure, that must make it very difficult when asking people how their day went but that’s children’s theatre for you. Susie’s job is to enforce the king's anti-story decree by shredding stories from morning till night... until one day she decides to read one. The show is aimed at children over 6 and has picked up some rave reviews so shouldn’t be missed. 2:30pm, tickets are €8.

Techno takes over Pharmacia this Saturday night, as south London's finest disc-spinner Trevor Rockcliffe will be on the decks. He’ll be supported by Cymatic DJs. Doors at 10pm, tickets are €12.

Sunday (Nov 24)

Now that Christmas has started in Limerick, it’s the season of heart-warming festive movies. The UCH is hosting a family screening of Home Alone this Sunday afternoon.

As you’ll remember, it’s the tale of two honest thieves who come a cropper when they try to break into a house occupied by a small boy who will stop at nothing to remain king of his Christmas castle. A wonderful 100 minutes of sadistic adult-bashing, suitable for the whole family at 3pm, tickets are €7.50/€6, or €5 if you book online.

All weekend

The Open Minds exhibition at the Hunt Museum runs till November 24. Contact Studios' On The Road exhibition is at Friars' Gate in Kilmallock until November 30. Both free to see. The Thomas Ryan exhibition at the People's Museum of Limerick runs till December 31. That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!