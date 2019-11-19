Multi-million euro broadband investment in Limerick

THE government is to invest tens of millions of euro in a bid to deliver high-speed broadband to rural county Limerick.

Limerick TD and Minister of State Parick O’Donovan has announced the €84m investment, which he described as a “landmark day” for county Limerick.

"The government has today signed a contract for the National Broadband Plan, which will see investment of €84m to bring high-speed broadband to 21,024 homes across County Limerick,” he confirmed.

The National Broadband Plan is the Government’s plan to rollout high speed broadband to the 1.1 million people living and working in the nearly 540,000 premises nationally, including 100,000 businesses and farms, and over 600 schools, where commercial operators will not commit to deliver the service.

A number of centres across Limerick are set to benefit immediately, including Anglesboro National School, Caherline Community Centre, Glenmore Community Centre, the Lough Gur Interpretative Centre, Mountcollins National School and Tinnatarriff National School.

Below: a breakdown of broadband investment country-wide

Mr O’Donovan said: “The work will start immediately, with roll-out of broadband within eight weeks of today’s contract signing. Over 90% of premises in the state will have access to high speed broadband within four years.”

“The ultimate goal here is to deliver high-speed broadband to homes and businesses all across the country. The delivery of high-speed broadband will be hugely beneficial to economic development and job creation in County Limerick. It will open up a whole range of possibilities including: flexible and remote working; smart health with online GP and nursing services and medical monitoring; cloud-based services and connected devices; smart farming opportunities; digital learning; and reliable electronic payments and bookings for businesses,” the local TD added.