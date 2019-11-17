Limerick school to remain closed due to 'heating system' failure as temperatures set to drop overnight

A primary school in Limerick will remain closed tomorrow, due to a heating system failure.

Salesian Primary School will remain closed until Wednesday, when works on the heating system are complete, as the school will be too cold for students.

The work is believed to require “specialists” according to a notification that was sent around to parents.

The news comes amid a Yellow Weather Warning for Limerick, as temperatures are set to drop to as low as minus four degrees overnight.