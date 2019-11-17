Deaths in Limerick - November 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Eithne Benson of Quins Cottages, Rosbrien, Limerick. Died 17th November 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Riverbrook Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy and Liam, sisters Elsie, Grainne and Peggy. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas St this Monday evening from 5.30 P.M. to 7.00 P.M. followed by removal to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem mass on Tuesday at II A.M. Funeral afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Cemetery ( Extension).