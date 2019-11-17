Yellow weather warning for Limerick as temperatures set to drop overnight

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Limerick as the country braces for a drop in overnight temperatures.

The Status Yellow warning is in place for 22 counties as subzero temperatures are forecast.

There will be severe frost and a risk of icy patches in areas. There is a chance of a few shallow fog patches inland.

After the cold start to the morning tomorrow, frost will clear and temperatures will recover to range six to nine degrees by the afternoon.

The warning is in place from 8pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.