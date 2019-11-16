Opening of a new clinic in Limerick will provide 20 jobs

VHI has announced that it plans to bring a range of healthcare and wellbeing services to its customers in the Mid-West through the opening of a new clinic in Limerick in the second half of 2020.

This new service for Vhi customers in Limerick builds on the successful range of health and wellbeing services already delivered by Vhi. These include Vhi SwiftCare clinics, Hospital@Home and a range of screening services.

The new healthcare facility in Limerick will be an evolution of the successful SwiftCare clinic service which has grown rapidly at a number of locations in Dublin and Cork over the past 12 years.

It is believed the facility will be based in the Raheen/ Dooradoyle area and will provide around 20 jobs.

In addition to offering a broad range of minor illnesses and injury services which are synonymous with SwiftCare, the new facility will, over time, offer other clinical services including lifestyle assessment and intervention services as well as physiotherapy, radiology and orthopedic follow-up services.

Tim McKeown, Director of Strategy, Vhi Group DAC said “Our mission is to help people live longer, stronger, healthier lives. Regionalisation of our services is a key strategic objective for Vhi. The investment in a new facility in Limerick will help to bring more services to our customers in the Mid-West - not only for when they have a minor illness or injury but also to help them manage their overall health and wellbeing.”

He continued “We have a proven track record in introducing innovative services that lead to a better patient experience for our customers and we are delighted to extend these services to the Mid-West.”

Vhi has launched a recruitment campaign this week for experienced staff for the Limerick Clinic. The roles required for Limerick include GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Physiotherapists, Integrative Health Specialists / Health Coaches, and Administration staff.