Limerick dad offers reward for information over who desecrated his baby son's grave

A FATHER whose deceased son’s grave was destroyed by vandals has asked for his baby boy to be let ‘rest in peace.’

Baby Gary McDonagh passed away, aged-three-months, last August from sudden infant death syndrome.

His father, also named Gary, has described the torment he and his partner have been put through following the desecration of the grave at Taylor’s Cross Cemetery in Fedamore.

The act of vandalism has shocked the community, as well as the gardai involved.

“Forensics told us that they had been working for 15 years and that they never had to take fingerprints off a cross before,” said Gary.

“They destroyed the grave, and they got baby Gary’s cross from the graveside and left it at the front of my mams house.

“We saw the cross at my mam’s house, and when we saw it we ran up to the grave, which isn’t far from the house,” said Gary.

“When we got there we saw it was destroyed. When I saw it, I just fell to the ground in shock. It was like living it all over again.

“I just want them to stop and let our child rest in peace. They are sick to do that. We are shattered, we can’t even think straight.

Read also: County Limerick town gets bad rap says garda chief as she outlines special Christmas policing plan

“We don’t understand why someone would do it. Since Gary’s death, we haven’t had the confidence to leave our home. We have kept to ourselves.”

Following the incident, Gary’s father has offered a reward of €2,000 for anyone with information.

“We don’t even know whether to put up a headstone, in case they destroy that too,” Garry finished.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident where a grave was vandalised at Taylor’s Cross, Fedamore County Limerick on November 8, 2019.

“Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”