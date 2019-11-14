Two Limerick businesses in one town hit by burglaries over night

GARDAÍ are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred at businesses in West Limerick last night.

The break-ins occurred at a business premises on Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, and a retail premises on Main Street also in Abbeyfeale. Both burglaries are believed to have occurred late last night, Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

According to a garda spokesperson, so far, no arrests have been made.

"Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a business premises last night, Wednesday, November 13 in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. A sum of cash was taken from the premises. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

"Gardaí are also investigating an incident of burglary that occurred at a retail premises on main street Abbeyfeale last night, November 13. Nothing was taken during the incident.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."