Two Limerick businesses in one town hit by burglaries over night
GARDAÍ are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred at businesses in West Limerick last night.
The break-ins occurred at a business premises on Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, and a retail premises on Main Street also in Abbeyfeale. Both burglaries are believed to have occurred late last night, Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
According to a garda spokesperson, so far, no arrests have been made.
"Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a business premises last night, Wednesday, November 13 in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. A sum of cash was taken from the premises. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
"Gardaí are also investigating an incident of burglary that occurred at a retail premises on main street Abbeyfeale last night, November 13. Nothing was taken during the incident.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on