Long-serving caring priest in County Limerick goes to his God

A CARING priest, full of empathy for his flock is now being mourned by his parishioners.

Fr John Ryan, aged 84, passed away peacefully in Milford Care Centre on Tuesday, November 12.

Originally from Roscrea, he served as parish priest of Knocklong and Glenbrohane from 1988 to 2008. He then continued on as AP so spent over 30 years in the parish.

Fr William Hennessy, parish priest of Knocklong and Glenbrohane, said there was a deep sense of sadness in the parish when they heard Fr Ryan had died on Tuesday morning.

“Even though he hadn’t been well, a sense of sadness came over the parish. Fr Ryan has been here since 1988 - 31 years and still lived in the parish. He took care of the spiritual needs of the people here in the parish all that time and I think the response is testament to the respect he was held in - by both young and old,” said Fr Hennessy.

Away from his priestly duties, Fr Ryan was an excellent golfer who won many trophies down through the years.

“He was also an avid hurling follower and was delighted Tipperary won the All-Ireland this year. He was always open to a bit of banter about it and was very good humoured,” said Fr Hennessy.

Fr Joe Tynan, parish priest of Kilteely-Dromkeen and diocesan director of communications, said Fr Ryan was an extremely caring priest.

“He had great people skills and great empathy for people in their situation. Everybody had great time for him and loved him,” said Fr Tynan.

Predeceased by his brothers Owen, PJ, Martin and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Fr Tom Ryan, Murroe-Boher, sister Mary Quigley, Moneygall, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Martin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, priests and religious in Cashel and Emly diocese, cousins, relatives, parishioners, a large circle of friends, devoted housekeeper Mary Gleeson and current and former parishoners.

Fr Ryan will be reposing at St Joseph's Church, Knocklong on Thursday, November 14 from 3pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.