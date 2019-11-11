Music to Limerick parish’s ears: Choir director for 56 years receives Benemerenti medal

THE GREATEST joy Nuala Egan has, she says, is driving down to Mass in Ahane church every Sunday morning and singing with the choir.

Mrs Egan has been the choir director and organist in St Patrick’s Church for an incredible 56 years. For her over half a century of dedicated service the mum-of-three has been given the Benemerenti medal. It is awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church.

It was bestowed on Mrs Egan by the Bishop of Killaloe, Fintan Monahan in the company of Mrs Egan’s family, visiting clergy and a large number of friends in Ahane church. It was a very special night for the parish of Ahane, Castleconnell and Montpelier.

Fr Willie Teehan, parish priest, welcomed everyone to the celebration and the combined choirs of Ahane, Castleconnell and Newport filled the church with beautiful singing. Following Mass, refreshments were served in Lisnagry NS attended by a large number of Mrs Egan’s friends. Mrs Egan taught in Lisnagry NS for 40 years. Ahane Choir sang and many cups of tea were had and the chat went on long into the night.

While not one for fuss, Mrs Egan said it was a “joyous occasion”. Married to Michael, they have three children - Conor, Padraig and Siobhan.

Mrs Egan knew something was stirring when she was being asked a lot of questions recently by choir members about how long she has been involved.

“I thought they were trying to get rid of me!” she joked. Instead, she was being nominated for the Benemerenti medal. “I really appreciate what they have done,” continued Mrs Egan.

She says the greatest joy she has is driving down to Mass and the choir every Sunday morning.

“It has done something great for me,” said Mrs Egan. She said the choir is like “one big family”.

“There are 20 in the choir so we are great for a country choir. They are very faithful members. As long as I’m able to keep going I will. We don’t know when that will be - nobody has any guarantees,” said Mrs Egan.

While she has too many favourite hymns to single one out she does speak of a chant.

“We sing the Taize chant in November for people who have died. They are very slow and very simple but very effective. You start off very softly just with a whisper and then increase the volume as you go along. It is only a little chant but the Taize chants are very special to us.” And Mrs Egan is very special to Ahane where she was born and reared.

She thanked everyone who helped to make the occasion such a special one; those who had the church looking so well; those who took part in the Mass, prepared the food and helped out in any way.