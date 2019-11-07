BREAKING: Man charged in connection with murder of young Limerick boy

A MAN in his 20s will appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning, charged with the murder of 11-year old Brooklyn Colbert.

Brooklyn's body was found at a house in Ballynanty, at around 7pm last Sunday night.

A man in his 20s presented himself at a garda station shortly afterwards and was questioned over the killing.

A post-mortem examination has been completed, but details are not being publicly disclosed for operational reasons.

Brooklyn's funeral will take place in the city tomorrow morning.

The funeral is set to take place at 11am at St Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street, with the burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.