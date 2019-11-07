Mayor calls for meeting with ministers to reverse RTE's decision to shut Limerick studio

THE MAYOR of Limerick City and County has called for a meeting with the Minister for Communications and the Minister for Culture to encourage them to reverse the decision to relocate Lyric FM and close the Limerick studio.

This Wednesday night, RTE confirmed that it will close down its city centre studio in 2020, and will split Lyric FM between Cork and Dublin.

The Leader has learned that staff in Limerick are "distraught" at RTE's plans, and that proposals are likely to be met with a "massive resistance".

And now Mayor, Cllr Michael Sheahan is looking to meet with Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton, and Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, to try and reverse RTE's decision.

“Limerick has embraced Lyric FM and it has been seen as a badge of honour that the national station was based in Limerick. There was always a sense that Lyric was edgier and more innovative as it was located away from the shackles of Montrose.

“Lyric has given so much to energise the cultural life of Limerick. Ironically, producers and presenters came from both Cork and Dublin to live in Limerick to set up Lyric FM. They have embedded themselves in Limerick life, more than their work in Lyric for example the Irish World Academy, The Irish Chamber Orchestra and our own Castleconnell concerts," Cllr Sheahan said in a statement this Thursday evening.

He said he would urge RTE to look again at its decision to move Lyric FM, and consider the impact it will have on people whose jobs are under threat.

"RTE must keep Lyric FM and the regional studio in Limerick in the interests of regional diversity and development.”

“I’m calling for a meeting with Ministers Richard Bruton and Josepha Madigan, who have responsibility for Communications and Culture respectively to discuss this shock announcement and see if it can be reversed.”