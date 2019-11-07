Possible Limerick business interest in farmland auction this Friday

GVM’s Tom Crosse reports “good interest to date” ahead of the auction of 60 acres of land in Gortgarraun, Meelick this Friday, November 8.

It takes place at 3pm in their Glentworth Street auction room.

Mr Crosse says it is a prime roadside holding extending to 60 acres of good quality agricultural land with extensive road frontage; located in very close proximity to Meelick village and just 10 minutes drive from Limerick City. There is a derelict structure which would help with getting planning for a new house.

Mr Crosse is guiding at €450,000 or €7,500 an acre. It will be interesting to see who attends the auction as it might not be all farmers.

While it is currently ideal for beef, dairying or equestrian use there are possibilities for the future.

“There is frontage to two roads and obviously has much site potential subject to planning permission.

“This land may also have possible long term potential with the imminent construction of the Northern Ring Distributor Road,” said Mr Crosse.

Situated at Brennan’s Cross, the land is laid out in easily managed divisions and is well watered and fenced. Cattle crush and holding pen are included in the sale.

For more information please contact GVM on 061 413522.