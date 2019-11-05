Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick murder victim Brooklyn Colbert

THE FUNERAL of 11-year-old Brooklyn Colbert will take place in the city this Friday, November 8.

The young boy's body was found on Sunday evening in a house on Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, with a murder investigation ongoing.

The announcement reads: "Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Wayne & Sonia, brothers Thomas & Carter, ever-loving grandmother Terry Colbert, the Alymer grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and his fellow classmates at J.F.K. School."

The funeral is set to take place at 11am at St Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street, with the burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

A man in his late twenties is still being held in garda custody in Henry Street garda station in relation to the murder, and gardaí have this afternoon renewed their appeal for information surrounding the incident.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday night 3rd November 2019 and who saw anything suspicious or to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any Garda Station.