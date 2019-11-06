Call to ‘deliver sustainable employment to Limerick community’

SINN Fein councillor John Costelloe has called on Regeneration to deliver “long-term sustainable employment” for the people of Moyross.

The northside member was speaking following a presentation by council official Sean McGlynn, which provided an outline of the work going on at the Bays training centre at the edge of the estate.

A number of groups feed into the centre, including the Moyross Youth Academy, the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, the Peter McVerry Trust and Tusla.​

Among the activities taking place there are cabinet and boat making through social enterprises.

But Cllr Costelloe said: “I need to impress on regeneration to provide long-term sustainable employment for the youngsters of the northside. We need something long term that will last a lifetime.”

“We need long term sustainable employment up on the northside. We have Regeneration spending millions and at the end of the day, we need local employment. Not yellow-pack jobs for the community but long term positions. We are spending millions on the road through the area. We have land rezoned out there for industrial use. We haven't availed of this opportunity.”