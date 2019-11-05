Drugs strategy will fail without urgent funding, says Limerick TD

A LIMERICK TD has told the Dáil if the National Drugs Strategy continues to be underfunded, the plan is set to fail.

Deputy Maurice Quinlivan, who is a member of the Mid-West Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum, said the problem of illegal drugs in Limerick is already worsening and that action is needed.

Last month, the head of the Limerick gardai division, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche told a meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee that the sale and supply of illicit drugs is at epidemic levels and is the single biggest issue facing gardai.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Quinlivan said he is very concerned at the lack of funding for the National Drugs Strategy. “Heroin, cocaine, the excessive use of alcohol and gambling are causing huge problems right across the city. The National Drugs Strategy was launched in July 2017, and at that time, I said this plan was not going to work if was not followed by the funding needed to achieve its aims.”

The Sinn Fein TD said funding for the regional drug and alcohol forums suffered “savage cuts” during the recession, and has never been restored.

“I am calling on the Government to increase funding to the regional drug and alcohol forums, to ensure local communities have the tools to fight the drugs epidemic that is causing havoc in so many families and communities,” he said during a debate on Questions on Promised Legislation.

“The government need to step up their response to the drugs problem across the state and here in Limerick city and ensure much greater funding is allocated to tackle this serious problem,” he told Tanaiste Simon Coveney.