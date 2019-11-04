Limerick people recall fond memories of 'charming' Gaybo

TRIBUTES have poured in from across Limerick following the passing of Irish broadcasting legend, Gay Byrne.

Mr Byrne passed away at the age of 85 following a long period of ill-health.

RTE’s Mid West Correspondent, Cathy Halloran, described Mr Byrne as “a broadcasting legend in every sense of the word.”

“He was also the quintessential public service broadcaster,” said Ms Halloran.

“He pioneered one of the longest-running chat shows in the history of the world, the Late Late is still one of the longest-running shows and he started it. He tackled so many subjects that were taboo in Ireland over the years, social issues like contraception, the church, homosexuality, the IRA, you name it. He wasn’t afraid to take it on,” she added.

As well as being an inspiration to Ms Halloran, he was also at times a work colleague.

“He was very kind to me personally. When I covered the Imelda Riney murder, a tragic case, I went on air with Gay Bryne the Monday morning to tell him what happened. It was just a very poignant and sensitive interview.

“I also met him regularly during his Lyric FM days. Not only was he a brilliant radio and tv presenter, he was also a wonderful classical music host. He showed his love when broadcasting on Lyric FM and was certainly down in the Limerick offices quite frequently," Ms Halloran added.

Mr Byrne’s daughter, Crona, lives in Killaloe with her husband Philip Carney from the Ennis Road, Limerick. Crona runs the Owl & The Pussycat Creche in Ballina.

Above: Jon Kenny and Pat Shortt as D'Unbelievables on the Late Late Toy Show in 1994

Limerick fashion agent Celia Holman Lee expressed her shock upon hearing of the death of the broadcasting giant.

“I met him only last Christmas at the Sunday Independent Christmas party and last year at the Derby in the Curragh. His mind was as sharp as ever and he was saying 'I never forget you, you’re as gorgeous and glamorous as ever.' I’m very sad to hear of his death, really really sad. He never forgot me. He’d always wave and say hi.”

According to Celia, Gay gave her, her first big break on television after he met her at a variety show in Limerick's Savoy Cinema.

“Variety shows were all the go back then. I would have been in my late 20s early 30s and I was overseeing the fashion show aspect of the event. Gay was brought down as a personality or face,” she recalls.

“He used to go all over the country doing events like that then. Wait until I tell you, at the end he came over to me and said: ‘you did a great job, dear, a great job’. I always remember that. He was a huge star, I was delighted. He was always so distinguished, charming and very handsome.”

Fast forward a month later and the phone rings in Celia’s office. It was Mary O’Sullivan, Gay’s researcher.

“She must have been his researcher for 100 years,” smiles Celia, “Mary and Gay started The Toy Show. And Mary and Gay and Gay’s wife, Kathleen, started The Late Late Show Fashion awards. Mary asked would I come up and be a judge. Mary said 'Gay thinks you're fantastic and wants you to be a judge'. I was on The Late Late Show on two occasions with the awards - it was brilliant for me. I have been on other times as well over the years. I would always remind him of the Savoy and we’d have a great laugh.”

Above: Gay Byrne signing autographs at the opening of Trident Cash And Carry in 1972

RTE Presenter Will Leahy also shared his fond memories of meeting the legendary ‘Gaybo’.

“It was like meeting Mount Olympus, meeting him at the age of 16. When we were growing up, he was all we had and how lucky we were to have him,” said Mr Leahy.

“It’s strange to be so sad at the death of someone you didn’t know personally and who you knew to be very ill. Gaybo was all we had. He was our everything. And how lucky we were. Literally, The Late Great,” he added.