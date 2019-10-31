Ban on selling eggs to teens at Limerick supermarket this Halloween

A NUMBER of teenagers are asking shoppers to buy them eggs outside Tesco in Roxboro Shopping Centre this Thursday afternoon.

One customer told the Leader: "There were four or five hanging around outside asking people to buy eggs for them. I just walked on by. In my day it was cigarettes or alcohol teenagers were looking for."

It seems the teens have been left with egg on their faces as the shopper said, "Nobody was buying eggs for them".

"A nice lady in Tesco told me they wouldn't be selling eggs to them today," they said.

It is understood that a number of shops adopt this policy of not selling eggs to youths on Halloween.

However, the phrase "rain is the best policeman" looks like coming in to play with Met Eireann forecasting that a spell of heavy rain will push into the south west later this afternoon.

"Rain will be widespread for a time tonight and heavy in places," they say.

Trick or treaters better have an umbrella at the ready.